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Simone Gold luga o le COVID-19 Lafoga Faʻataʻitaʻiga Tusa Jan 20, 2021
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10 views • March 31, 2021
I lenei vitio o le Simone Gold o Amerika o luma o fomaʻi o loʻo talanoa e uiga i le tele o ituaiga mataupu o loʻo siʻomia COVID-19. Na ia ufiufi lona talaaga o se fomaʻi ma loia, pepelo malo ma togafiti i le salafa o le lalolagi, ma o saogalemu togafitiga e pei o Hydroxychloroquine ma Ivermectin o loʻo i ai, ma o loʻo taofia ma o lena e maumau ai ola. Na te avatua le tele o faʻamatalaga e uiga i tui faʻataʻitaʻi fou, pe faʻafefea ona tuleia ma le faʻaletonu, ma tuʻuina atu faʻatonuga poʻo ai ma o a tulaga e ono ono avea ai. Ole taua lea ole video, e tamoe ile 56 minute. https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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