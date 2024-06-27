© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First things first: My apologies for the “pumping effect” of the new headset while I was singing. I am still learning my way around them.
I used the PUBLIC DOMAIN hymn, “Abide With Me” to illustrate the point that, like Henry Francis Lyte, even on your death bed you can accomplish great things for God.
All you need do is let God work.
#AbideWithMe, #HenryFrancisLyte, #LetGodWork