Desolation Composed by Steve Montgomery using Tom Wolfe's Dystopia for Omnisphere 2

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Dystopia is a soundset created by Sound Designer& Award Winning Composer Tom Wolfe for Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2. For fans of: Blade Runner 2049, Tron: Legacy, Ex Machina
It contains a bank of 100 atmospheric, raw and edgy cinematic-style patches for Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2. From sweeping, vintage-style pads and granular, ambient string machines, to gritty, Grimey sequences and vast, expansive textures, Dystopia isn't just another vintage-style sound bank. It's a bank designed to bridge the gap between retro-futurism and modern cinematic synthesis in a truly unique, Tom Wolfe way.
All images used in video are Royalty Free.