Dr. Rima Laibow - The WHO Treaty & Catastrophic Contagion - This is Our Last Chance

Maria Zeee





Dec 16, 2022





Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss progress on the WHO Treaty and the recent announcement of 'Catastrophic Contagion'. Dr. Rima issues what she believes is the final warning for people all over the world - if we do not stop this "Treaty" now, they will assume ultimate power.





Dr. Rima takes us through her resource on https://preventgenocide2030.org/ where action can be taken.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20vnfn-dr.-rima-laibow-the-who-treaty-and-catastrophic-contagion-this-is-our-last-.html



