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X22 REPORT - Silent Running, What Happens At The Very End Of A Sting Operation?
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1182 views • January 15, 2021
The [DS]/MSM have been trapped in the biggest sting operation the world has ever seen. The bribes, blackmail, treason and sedition is about to come out. The clock is now ticking down and Trump will strike when the time is right. What happens at the end of a sting operation, arrest. During a sting operation, those involved believe they are getting away with the crime, until the very end when they find out that is all over.
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