'Feeble and cognitively challenged': Joe Biden's chances of re-election discussed

Bondi Partners Senior Advisor Peter McGauran says US President Joe Biden is “certainly feeble” and is also “cognitively challenged” as the Democrat Party works on selecting their candidate for the 2024 US election. Mr McGauran joined Sky News Australia to discuss the two American political heavyweights’ chances in the 2024 US presidential election. “The Americans know that but when you look at the polls, he outpolls Trump on everything,” he said. “Integrity, international relations but they mark him down drastically on the economy and mark Trump up. “And in the end, the economy is winning as the political determinant.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



