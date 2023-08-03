W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty To End Human Rights: New World Order Plans To ERASE Freedom Of Speech

Stew Peters Show





August 2, 2023





During the next pandemic the World Health Organization is planning to enslave humanity.

Dr. Meryl Nass is back with Stew to sound the alarm about the tyrannical W.H.O. treaty.

Dr. Nass is now testifying publicly against the planned WHO global pandemic treaty.

The treaty aims to abolish national sovereignty and turn the World Health Organization into a de facto global dictatorship any time they declare a pandemic.

Dr. Nass is also warning about how global elites plan to use the disastrous “Operation Warp Speed” as a template for rapid approval of all vaccines in the future, to make more money and, of course, exert more biological control over the masses.

First, declare a crisis that requires a global effort to defeat.

Then, abolish basic rights in the name of stopping the emergency.

Finally, restructure all of society to build a New World Order, in the supposed pursuit of keeping the emergency from happening again and once it’s all said and done, everyone is a slave of the elites, whether the original emergency was real or not.

The Biological Weapons convention is a U.S. backed treaty that came into being in 1975.

The treaty was supposed to have enforcement mechanisms to be added after all countries signed on but that never happened.

This means the treaty designed to protect the world from biological weapons is totally useless.

The term “gain of function” was created to replace more nefarious sounding terms like “biowarfare” or “germ warfare”.

The W.H.O. will be voting next May on giving the Director General of the W.H.O. total authority during pandemics.

The Director General would then have the authority to dictate to countries which drugs they are permitted to use and which drugs are banned.

This would completely go against the American Bill of Rights.

Republicans in Congress have authored bills to withdraw from the W.H.O. and defund the corrupt organization.

“Pandemic preparedness” is really “pandemic manufacturing”.

For more information about the W.H.O.’s radical power grab go to http://DoorToFreedom.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v346q2d-w.h.o.-pandemic-treaty-to-end-human-rights-new-world-order-plans-to-erase-f.html