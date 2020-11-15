© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deeper Dive - It's the Seasonality, Stupid
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • November 15, 2020
As governors and European nations LOSE THEIR MINDS, because they did a Bait and Switch to INCIDENCE, instead of severe results, they want you to forget the basics of seasonality.
Worse, seasonality and increased testing means "confirmed" incidence WILL dwarf previous peak numbers. So if they're allowed to rationalize further control based on that, then they'll potentially push a LOT more control and economic ruin and redistribution.
It's not science. Novelty by definition decreases as it has spread, and they're ignoring that too.
Because control. Because pride.
Worse, seasonality and increased testing means "confirmed" incidence WILL dwarf previous peak numbers. So if they're allowed to rationalize further control based on that, then they'll potentially push a LOT more control and economic ruin and redistribution.
It's not science. Novelty by definition decreases as it has spread, and they're ignoring that too.
Because control. Because pride.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.