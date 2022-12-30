This SHOCKING Dept. of Labor rule affects YOUR retirement

Glenn Beck
Dec 29, 2022
Quietly during Thanksgiving week, the Department of Labor or finalized a new rule that completely changes standard benefit plans for the American worker. Since 1974, something called the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ensured that managers of retirement plans must act ‘solely in the interest’ of employees and beneficiaries. The rule was designed to ensure YOUR financial interests are top priority when planning for YOUR retirement. But now, that’s all changed. In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business.’ She explains this new, ‘egregious’ Department of Labor ruling, and how it puts your retirement entirely at risk…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @BlazeTV
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAanBZ1AGTo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.