Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This SHOCKING Dept. of Labor rule affects YOUR retirement
1025 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 29, 2022


Quietly during Thanksgiving week, the Department of Labor or finalized a new rule that completely changes standard benefit plans for the American worker. Since 1974, something called the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ensured that managers of retirement plans must act ‘solely in the interest’ of employees and beneficiaries. The rule was designed to ensure YOUR financial interests are top priority when planning for YOUR retirement. But now, that’s all changed. In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business.’ She explains this new, ‘egregious’ Department of Labor ruling, and how it puts your retirement entirely at risk…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:    / @BlazeTV

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAanBZ1AGTo


Keywords
at riskretirementcarol rothglenn beckemployee retirement income security actdept of laborfinaincenew rule

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket