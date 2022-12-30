This SHOCKING Dept. of Labor rule affects YOUR retirement

Glenn Beck





Quietly during Thanksgiving week, the Department of Labor or finalized a new rule that completely changes standard benefit plans for the American worker. Since 1974, something called the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ensured that managers of retirement plans must act ‘solely in the interest’ of employees and beneficiaries. The rule was designed to ensure YOUR financial interests are top priority when planning for YOUR retirement. But now, that’s all changed. In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business.’ She explains this new, ‘egregious’ Department of Labor ruling, and how it puts your retirement entirely at risk…





