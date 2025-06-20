BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15 min Beef Stew over Mashed Potatoes HACK
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
16 views • 18 hours ago

💁‍♀️If using the microwave is “cheating,” then I guess we’re hand-washing laundry too, right?

 This 5-minute beef stew over mashed potatoes is lazy mom gold 💅—no stove, no stress, no shame. Just a microwave, a bowl, and your pantry MVPs 🥫✨

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/beef-stew-over-potatoes

💥Here’s what we’re working with:

⏱️ Dinner in 5 minutes (yes, five)



🧼 Zero dishes that require scrubbing



🍽️ Comfort food so cozy it practically tucks you in



👩‍👧 So easy, your kid could make it (and maybe should!)



🥔 I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your refrigerator eliminator 🧊🚫

 I make shelf-stable meals that save your time, money, and sanity—like this microwave magic stew over fluffy instant mashed potatoes. Great for:

🏃 Busy weeknights



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Big families or parties



🍽️ Leftovers you’ll actually want to eat



⚡And don’t forget to use our Auto Grocery Calculator to keep this meal ready in your pantry at all times—just pick your meals and boom 💥, your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart is ready to go.

Want more no-fridge-needed, no-time-required dinners?

 👉 Head to LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe and more lazy genius-level meals. 🛒🍲🛋️

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#EasyDinner #ShelfStable #PantryMeals #NoFridgeNeeded #BudgetFriendlyMeals #15MinuteMeals #QuickDinner #FamilyDinnerIdeas #FridgeFreeCooking #CannedFoodRecipes #SurvivalMeals #EmergencyMealPrep #PreppersPantry #LoadedPotatoOrg #OnePotMeal #MashedPotatoes #BeefStew #PantryCooking #CookingWithCans #ShelfStableStew #DinnerInMinutes #CheapDinnerIdeas #MealPrepMadeEasy #WarmAndHearty #ComfortFoodFast #EasyFamilyMeals #WeeknightDinner #NoRefrigeratorRequired #InstantPotatoes #KidFriendlyMeals


Keywords
meal prepemergency foodcomfort foodone pot recipeprepper mealsmashed potatoespantry mealsbudget mealsloadedpotatoorgshelf stable mealscanned food recipeseasy dinner ideasno fridge cookingquick family mealsfridge free mealsbeef stew recipe15 minute dinnerkid friendly dinnerweeknight dinnerinstant mashed potatoescanned beef stewcheap dinnerfast pantry meals
