WHY DEL WANTS TO HAVE A BEER WITH NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

Celebrity Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson recently debated popular podcast host Patrick Bet-David over Covid vaccines, science & misinformation. In the process, deGrasse Tyson shared surprising misinformation of his own. Del breaks it down, and explains why he wants to have a beer with Neil deGrasse Tyson.


POSTED: January 13, 2023

