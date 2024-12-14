Palestinian Authority Raids Jenin, Assassinate Yazeed Ja'aysa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian Authority invaded Jenin camp in the early hours of this morning, assassinating the resistance fighter Yazeed Ja'aysa, wounding a number of citizens, including children, opening fire on paramedics, and preventing journalists from covering the event.
Reporting: Obada Tahayna
Filmed: 14/12/2024
