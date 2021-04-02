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THE DATA ON MASKS IS CLEAR
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393 views • April 02, 2021
THE DATA ON MASKS IS CLEAR
As Biden begs Americans to keep wearing masks, multiple Ivy League doctors discuss the lack of hard data collected over the past year that prove masks reduce the spread of coronavirus. Listen to the discussion during a public health roundtable led by Gov. Ron Desantis.
#Biden #MaskMandates #DropMaskMandates #RonDeSantis #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #ScottAtlas
POSTED: April 2, 2021
As Biden begs Americans to keep wearing masks, multiple Ivy League doctors discuss the lack of hard data collected over the past year that prove masks reduce the spread of coronavirus. Listen to the discussion during a public health roundtable led by Gov. Ron Desantis.
#Biden #MaskMandates #DropMaskMandates #RonDeSantis #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #ScottAtlas
POSTED: April 2, 2021
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