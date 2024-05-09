Dr. Joel Wallach - From Seed to Bloom: Nutrition for a Thriving Mother and Baby - DWD 5/8/24
Dr. Wallach dives deep into the fascinating world of prenatal nutrition, exploring how what you eat can impact your health and your baby's development from conception all the way through breastfeeding. He'll discuss the essential building blocks of a healthy pregnancy diet, from pre-conception folic acid to postpartum energy-boosting choices. Dr. Wallach will also touch on some of his unique views on nutrition, but remember, it's always wise to consult your doctor before making any major dietary changes. Join us for "From Seed to Bloom" and learn how to nourish yourself and your baby for a thriving future!
Today Dr. Wallach gave us guidance to those who are thinking of starting a family and what should be done to prepare the both daddy and Mommy’s bodies for the conception to take place.
Dr. Wallach spoke about some of birth defects that happen because of lack of nutrition. Defects like Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Cystic Fibrosis and Spina Bifida.
Dr. Wallach answered questions on regarding;
Fabry Disease,
Lupus,
Blotch marks on Fore-arms.
