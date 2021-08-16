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RED & JED TALK ABOUT COVID VACCINE
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14 views • August 16, 2021
RED & JED talk about the Covid 19 Vaccine. Jed refers to his big brother Red about his concerns about not getting the Covid vaccine, because he saw something that scared him on tv. Red gives his brother common sense advice like he always does.
Enjoy the enlightening conversation Red &Jed have about talking about the Covid Vaccine.
Enjoy the enlightening conversation Red &Jed have about talking about the Covid Vaccine.
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