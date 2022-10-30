Quo Vadis





Oct 26, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 25, 2022.





Dear children, open your hearts to the Love of God and everywhere bear you witness to your faith.





You are living in the time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Flee from sin and reconcile yourselves with the Lord through the Sacrament of Confession.





God is in a hurry.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Welcome the Gospel and be faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Do not be discouraged.





A faithful servant will act and contribute to the salvation of the Church.





Be attentive.





Love and defend ye the truth.





There is no victory without a cross.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave Pedro Regis a message, and asked the him to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Stay in peace.





