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“Miles Guo Bankruptcy Case” On February 15, 2022, Miles Guo Applied for the Personal Bankruptcy, and the Case Has Been Accepted by the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court. The Judge Believed That the Case Is So Complicated and Should Continue to Proceed It According to the Chapter 11 Process