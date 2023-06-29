Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New World Order | On Jan. 17th 2017 President Trump Was Sworn In As the 45th President of the U.S., China's President Xi Jinping Delivered A Keynote At the World Economic Forum
channel image
Thrivetime Show
1489 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

New World Order | On Jan. 17th 2017 President Trump Was Sworn In As the 45th President of the U.S., China's President Xi Jinping Delivered A Keynote At the World Economic Forum & Klaus Schwab Said, "We Can Really Create a New World Order."

Read the Speech Delivered By China's President Xi Jinping HERE: https://america.cgtn.com/2017/01/17/full-text-of-xi-jinping-keynote-at-the-world-economic-forum

Watch - Klaus Schwab's January 17th 2017 Conversation with Henry Kissinger HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apjzjsa8AIg

Keywords
new world orderthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket