PATRIK BAAB - Propaganda Press: Media, Wars & Hidden Narratives
12 views • 1 day ago

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Nov 6, 2025 @ 12:00 AM EST 

Guest: PATRIK BAAB

Topic: Propaganda Press: Media, Wars & Hidden Narratives

https://www.patrikbaab.de/

https://patrikbaab.substack.com/

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC8BiBSArcJGQki_cNNBtI4C7N6q86ehS

Bio:

Patrik Baab is a seasoned German journalist and bestselling author with over four decades of experience covering global conflict zones including Russia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Balkans, Poland and the Baltic states.  His investigative work delves deeply into intelligence agencies, propaganda warfare and geopolitics, offering a perspective that challenges orthodox narratives.  With a background in political science and journalism, Baab has built a reputation for fearless on-the-ground reporting and a commitment to revealing hidden power dynamics in modern war. 

 Grace Asagra, PhD, RN

http://graceasagra.com

https://rumble.com/c/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

Telegram - https://t.me/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

Keywords
russiauspropagandaglobalistsgermanymediawars
