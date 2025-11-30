Save Australia Rally Melbourne Sunday 30 November 2025 - the march

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is of the march itself, from Flinders Street Station to Flagstaff Gardens. We were hampered by heavy rain for most of the march. The Police changed the route at the last minute but it was otherwise peaceful and wet. We were likely over a thousand, a few hundred metres marching ten people abreast. It felt like old times when we pushed back against the 'jab' mandates.