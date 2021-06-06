【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Miles Guo: We will fight to the end for our future generations

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6/3/2021 Miles Guo said in his closing speech on the first Anniversary of NFSC that all the people in NFSC have achieved a lot in the past year which is unbelievable. He called on everybody to continue fighting to the end for all the people in China and the next generations.