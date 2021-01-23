News Update Jan 23 2021- Trump houses Troops in 5 Star Hotel after Bidens puts them in a Parking lot to Sleep!

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Trump houses Troops in 5 Star Hotel after Biden puts them in a Parking lot to Sleep! Biden shows his true regard for America's Military when he made then sleep in a cold parking garage with one bathroom for 5000 troops! When Trump found out He put them up in his 5 star Hotel! And America shows its regard for Biden when thousands show up in Florida to welcome Trump and very few show up Biden's so called "inauguration"! Much more News to Follow!