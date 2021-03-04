BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Platinumvk Master Internal Cleanser
Platinum Vk & Boost
Platinum Vk & Boost
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 04, 2021
There is ongoing research which illustrates botanical compounds efficacy in modern medicine, this data shows impressive results of certain plant extracts compounds use in overall health viability, the data further presents the direct effect certain plant compounds have on stem cell activation.

Acquiring and or preparing certain plant compounds to address various degenerative conditions has also proven viable while selecting certain plant species with low toxicity constituents.

VK Platinum and VK Boost botanical formulas contains specific plant species selected from the planets four plant categories to address degenerative factors. These categories include:
The four planetary plant categories
▪ Bryophytes (non-vascular plants species such as Mosses, Liverworts, Seaweeds, and Hornworts or 20,000 species)
▪ Pteridophytes (a vascular plant that dispenses spores because pteridophytes produce no flowers or seeds such as Ferns)
▪ Gymnosperm (a plant that has seeds unprotected by an ovary or fruit. Gymnosperms include the conifers, cycads, and ginkgo)
▪ Angiosperm (Angiosperm eggs are fertilized and develop into a seed in an ovary that is usually in a flower)
VK Boost contains multiple plant species from all four plant categories combined into a nutritionally dense compound to both nourish and rebuild cellular health, while VK Platinum delivers a powerful punch of cleansing and detoxifying plant species to the body eleven organ systems for overall wellbeing through the infinite intelligence of nature’s DNA plant life nutrition.
Keywords
virus killer immune supportimmune support in healthorganic new super foods immune boost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy