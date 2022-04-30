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Russian tank column destroyed after Ukrainian drone hunt & artillery blitz
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376 views • April 30, 2022
The Sun.
Ukrainian troops have revealed how they used a drone to hunt out a Russian tank column and then blast it to bits with artillery fire.
Footage of the strike released by Ukrainian forces shows a drone being launched by Ukrainian Surveillance Systems Operators (SSO) while troops set up a mobile artillery piece.
The next images show the smoking ruins of what are said to be Russian tanks and armoured vehicles.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on 27th April: “For the past eight years, we have been preparing around the clock to repel full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation.
"The skills we have acquired now help us to effectively destroy the enemy.
“The video shows the top work of the SSO units of the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Together to victory!”
The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said in a statement: “Behind the scenes of this video is the skilful and difficult work of the SSO group of Ukraine.
“After all, at the very moment when our operators were pinpointing the fire of Ukrainian artillery, they themselves came under fire from Russian artillerymen.
“As a result of joint work of SSO soldiers and artillery from the Defence Forces of Ukraine, three tanks of the occupiers were destroyed and the enemy's infantry fighting vehicles were disabled.”
The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around the world.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jox3gal7e9A
Ukrainian troops have revealed how they used a drone to hunt out a Russian tank column and then blast it to bits with artillery fire.
Footage of the strike released by Ukrainian forces shows a drone being launched by Ukrainian Surveillance Systems Operators (SSO) while troops set up a mobile artillery piece.
The next images show the smoking ruins of what are said to be Russian tanks and armoured vehicles.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on 27th April: “For the past eight years, we have been preparing around the clock to repel full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation.
"The skills we have acquired now help us to effectively destroy the enemy.
“The video shows the top work of the SSO units of the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Together to victory!”
The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said in a statement: “Behind the scenes of this video is the skilful and difficult work of the SSO group of Ukraine.
“After all, at the very moment when our operators were pinpointing the fire of Ukrainian artillery, they themselves came under fire from Russian artillerymen.
“As a result of joint work of SSO soldiers and artillery from the Defence Forces of Ukraine, three tanks of the occupiers were destroyed and the enemy's infantry fighting vehicles were disabled.”
The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around the world.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jox3gal7e9A
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