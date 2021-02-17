Globalism Goes Bold: Bill Gates Wants Your Hamburger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gazillionaire globalist Bill Gates has a new book out on how to tackle what he sees as the problem of climate change. One of his guidelines to save the planet? Give up your meat and grab a "plant-based" burger instead. 'You can get used to the taste difference,' he said in a recent interview. While such "big ideas" might normally come under some scrutiny in the media, it turns out that Gates has given something like a quarter of a billion dollars to dozens of media outlets. He also funds the "fact check" organizations who play their part getting independent voices silenced. How dangerous are billionaire authoritarians?