Montana Bill 645 : Prohibit Donations Of Certain Blood & Blood Products (mRNA/Pharma Biotech)
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from SixthSense

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4AOSVYY8ne3q/ 

Streamed on: March 31st, 2023.

🆕⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOCS LIST GRAPHENE OXIDE:⚠️🆕

https://bit.ly/40k8i8G  


⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HI7brG 


⚠️FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (211 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever⚠️ https://bit.ly/3Gt39Uq  




