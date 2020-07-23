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TY Frostproof Residents • WOMM
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12 views • July 23, 2020
On Friday, July 17th three best friends were meeting up at Lake Streety in Frostproof, Florida to do some night time fishing. Instead of enjoying the evening with their buddies, they were brutally massacred.
Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference the following morning to inform the public and announce a tip line that had been set up and a $5,000 reward that was being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Within about 24 hours that reward had grown to $30,000, and by Tuesday afternoon the suspects were in custody.
Hundreds of Frostproof residents stepped up, followed their gut instincts, put aside the fears of retribution from such garbage humans and did the right thing.
LINKS:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/22/three-suspects-arrested-in-triple-murder-of-florida-fishers/
https://www.newschief.com/news/20200723/ledger-coverage-of-lake-streety-road-triple-murder-in-frostproof
Sheriff Judd's Press Conferences - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl3vF2UENyza/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0PyMaDGvOk2/
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference the following morning to inform the public and announce a tip line that had been set up and a $5,000 reward that was being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Within about 24 hours that reward had grown to $30,000, and by Tuesday afternoon the suspects were in custody.
Hundreds of Frostproof residents stepped up, followed their gut instincts, put aside the fears of retribution from such garbage humans and did the right thing.
LINKS:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/22/three-suspects-arrested-in-triple-murder-of-florida-fishers/
https://www.newschief.com/news/20200723/ledger-coverage-of-lake-streety-road-triple-murder-in-frostproof
Sheriff Judd's Press Conferences - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl3vF2UENyza/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0PyMaDGvOk2/
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
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