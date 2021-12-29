Pandemic Predicted in 2009 (Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The government's response will be to create a vaccine, but there will not be enough to go around. The government will add #Squalene to vaccine supplies, which will ultimately lead to sterilization AND depopulation. Those who survive will be sterile...according to the good doctor.
https://www.newsandjavanation.com/