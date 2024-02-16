Russian Satellite Nuke in Prophecy 02/16/2024

Five days ago, the Russian Space Agency conducted a rocket launch into space carrying cargo for the Russian Military of Defense. This caused a “Destabilizing Threat to American National Security”, which means this is a Power the Russians have, that America does not. It is now reported that Russia has allegedly developed the ability to neutralize U.S. Space assets or any other type of space-based system.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.