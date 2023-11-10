Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 8-9





▪️Russian troops continue to launch targeted strikes against enemy military facilities on Ukrainian territory. In Poltava region, explosions erupted at the Myrhorod Air Base, from where Storm Shadow cruise missile carriers periodically take off.





▪️The AFU, in their turn, do not stop terrorizing the Russian border region. In the Kursk region, an enemy UAV dropped three cluster munitions on an oil factory in the town of Sudzha, and several villages were also shelled.





▪️The neighboring Belgorod region, which is under daily fire from the AFU, also suffered. Valuyki came under heavy shelling, where residential houses and several cars were damaged.





▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian forces counterattacked, taking advantage of the redeployment of enemy forces to the Avdiivka area. To the north of Bakhmut, the zone of control near Berkhivka was expanded, while to the south, the main fighting took place near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian units continue their operation to cover the Avdiivka fortified area. On the northern flank, the Russian Armed Forces expanded their zone of control west of the railroad track near Petrovske and in forest lines northwest of Krasnohorivka.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU is preparing to resume intensive combat operations in the Orikhiv sector to restrain the Russian Armed Forces. The enemy launched several attacks in the Verbove area, all of which were successfully suppressed by artillery fire.





▪️As for the left bank of the Dnieper, the AFU retain control over the central part of the village of Krynky, from where they are trying to launch attacks to the south. The Russian forces are unable to eliminate the enemy's bridgehead without transferring reserves to this area.