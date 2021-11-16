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Miraculous! A Man with MS Walks Again After Decades in Wheelchair
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92 views • November 16, 2021
After spending decades in a wheelchair, barely able to use his hands, Mark Davis Pickup shares his story of the healing power of prayer. Pickup is from Alberta, Canada, graduated from NAIT, Radio and Television arts. He is a long-time advocate for the sanctity of life for those living with disabilities and for the unborn. His message of hope comes at a much needed time - where many are feeling disturbed, defeated or depressed. This is a MUST listen. Share with anyone who needs hope and healing right now!
credits: Music-Reverie (Piano Version) ft. Adarsh PV by Lucjo https://soundcloud.com/lucjomusic Wedding Invitation - Jason Farnham https://youtu.be/9WvKmGJYTLY Video- The Passion of the Christ Gospel of John PILGRIM's PROGRESS: JOURNEY TO HEAVEN
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
credits: Music-Reverie (Piano Version) ft. Adarsh PV by Lucjo https://soundcloud.com/lucjomusic Wedding Invitation - Jason Farnham https://youtu.be/9WvKmGJYTLY Video- The Passion of the Christ Gospel of John PILGRIM's PROGRESS: JOURNEY TO HEAVEN
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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