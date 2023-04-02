https://gettr.com/post/p2d8dm79f6e
3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: During his detention, Mr. Miles Guo has not stopped working out and reading. He’s always been in good spirits and staying optimistic. Nothing can beat him!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin Alan采访：在被羁押期间，文贵先生仍然坚持健身和阅读，一直保持着饱满的精神和乐观的态度，没有什么能击垮他！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
