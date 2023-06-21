Create New Account
ALERT United Arab Emirates buying Russian gold!
High Hopes
us dollar, world reserve currency, anti-american dictators, drew mason, precious John-Henry Westen


June 21, 2023


Russia has sold 75 tons of physical gold to the United Arab Emirates, stripping power away from the world reserve currency — the United States dollar — into the hands of anti-American dictators. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, alerts LifeSite viewers to how the world is divesting from the US dollar into physical precious metals, supporting anti-American interests in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and what these moves eventually mean for purchasing everyday goods and services in a rapidly impoverished Free World.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vduev-alert-united-arab-emirates-buying-russian-gold.html

Keywords
alertanti-americanprecious metalsus dollararabsdictatorsbuyingunited arab emiratesworld reserve currencyrussian golddrew masonjohn-henry westenphysical goldpurchasing everyday goods

