June 21, 2023
Russia has sold 75 tons of physical gold to the United Arab Emirates, stripping power away from the world reserve currency — the United States dollar — into the hands of anti-American dictators. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, alerts LifeSite viewers to how the world is divesting from the US dollar into physical precious metals, supporting anti-American interests in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, and what these moves eventually mean for purchasing everyday goods and services in a rapidly impoverished Free World.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vduev-alert-united-arab-emirates-buying-russian-gold.html
