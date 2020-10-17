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SW-1C _ Intense 3-hour "Red Pill" Awakening Show! - Illuminati plans revealed & real demons speaking - last hour, f/ Dr. Preston Bailey
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505 views • October 17, 2020
SW-1C _ Intense 3hr Red Pill Awakening Show! w Dr. Preston Bailey - Illuminati End Time Plans revealed & Real demons speaking - last hour. PRAY BEFORE WATCHING.... This show will leave you with no escape from believing in the demonic world and therefore the fact that Jesus Christ really is God sent here for our protection... INTENSE show - last hour includes a real exorcism by Pastor Rockstadt.
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Preston Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Preston Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
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