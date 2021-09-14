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Walkout March and Mandate Protest at Honolulu Hale
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30 views • September 14, 2021
On September 13, 2021 about 200 people marched from the Hawaii capitol, through downtown Honolulu to Honolulu Hale. Several people bullhorned the hale and reminded mayor Rick Blangiardi that he failed to keep his promise and schedule a town hall meeting with the people.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
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