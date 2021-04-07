© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 113: SHAI DANON DESCRIBES THE MEDICAL APARTHEID IN ISRAEL, URGES PEOPLE TO STOP COMPLYING (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
226 views • April 07, 2021
Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 113: SHAI DANON DESCRIBES THE MEDICAL APARTHEID IN ISRAEL, URGES PEOPLE TO STOP COMPLYING (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hM3Nh2oEOs22/
Candid and informative conversation with Shai Danon, Israeli broadcaster and truth journalist on the situation in Israel today, the build-up from tech supremacy in Israel to surveillance intrusions and now the horrors of medical and bio surveillance being imposed on all through GMO-vaccines. Shai issues an impassioned call for all Israelis and people worldwide to stop and consider the implications of consenting to tyranny and apartheid and says the time to say No is now, before it is too late and the AI-biosurveillance state takes over.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hM3Nh2oEOs22/
Candid and informative conversation with Shai Danon, Israeli broadcaster and truth journalist on the situation in Israel today, the build-up from tech supremacy in Israel to surveillance intrusions and now the horrors of medical and bio surveillance being imposed on all through GMO-vaccines. Shai issues an impassioned call for all Israelis and people worldwide to stop and consider the implications of consenting to tyranny and apartheid and says the time to say No is now, before it is too late and the AI-biosurveillance state takes over.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.