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Dr. Steve Turley, Liberal States are COLLAPSING as People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES! 31December2020
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1805 views • December 31, 2020
People Flee Democrat Ruined Cities such as Chicago, New York City, California and going to Southern States such as Texas. Fleeing people are adopting defending themselves from the Urban Rot.
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