Cases of near-instant death when shots rolled out. Also clots, seizures, turbo cancer | Zowe Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"When the shots began...I [noticed]...cases...of near-instant death—like, within an hour, of multi-organ failure, massive inflammation, brain death, things that we had never ever seen before."
"Patients would [have] cancer worse than they'd ever had it...and they would be dead within a few days.
Medical whistleblower, author, and former medical coder Zowe Smith (@Zowe_TKMC) describes for Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) the horrific, often fatal, ailments she observed following the rollout of the COVID injections.
"Immediately, when the shots began to be rolled out...I began to notice more cases...of near instant death, like, within an hour of multi-organ failure—massive inflammation, brain death, things that we had never ever ever seen before," Smith says. The whistleblower adds, "I was seeing all of those things, but doctors...it seemed like they weren't asking the right questions to find out if these patients were vaccinated or not, at least to me, and they weren't writing it in the medical record."...........
Full 1-hour interview:
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/