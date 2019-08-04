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CLOWN WORLD 2 - THE DEMOCRAT DEBATES IN DETROIT TUESDAY JULY 30 NIGHT 1
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18 views • August 04, 2019
It's The Primetime show with Alex, Owen and Robert Barnes taking on America 's enemies via The Democrat Debates first night.
With Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett reporting live on scene from The train-wreck event at The Fox Theatre in Detroit. Make no mistake, these ARE AMerica's enemies.
Special Guest Gavin McInness
Tonight's Imbeciles:
Bernie Sanders
Steve Bullock
Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O'Roarke
Tim Ryan
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
I'll add Night 2 when it finally posts on infowars.
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
BigLeaguePolitics.com
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Special Thanks to Mike Adams & Brighteon for fixing my channel so I could resume my account.
Alex's new SPACE FORCE T-Shirt: https://www.infowarsstore.com/space-force-americas-back-designer-shirt.html
The NEW Limited Edition BETSY ROSS 1776 Version 2 T-Shirt : https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/betsy-ross-1776.html
The NEW 'Chris Pratt' style Don't Tread On Me American Flag T-Shirt: https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/support-chris-pratt-dont-tread.html
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
With Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett reporting live on scene from The train-wreck event at The Fox Theatre in Detroit. Make no mistake, these ARE AMerica's enemies.
Special Guest Gavin McInness
Tonight's Imbeciles:
Bernie Sanders
Steve Bullock
Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O'Roarke
Tim Ryan
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
I'll add Night 2 when it finally posts on infowars.
Stay Sharp!
INFOWARS.COM
Newswars.com
Alex on Telegram https://t.me/s/real_AlexJones
Matt Drudge DrudgeReport.com
Paul Joseph Watson www.Summit.news
Tommy Robinson www.TR.News
BigLeaguePolitics.com
Faith Goldy bitchute.com/channel/faithgoldy/
Roger Stone StoneColdTruth.com/
Stewart Rhoades Oathkeepers.org
Lord Christopher Monckton WattsUpWithThat.com
Health Ranger Mike Adams NaturalNews.com
James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com
Michael Savage MichaelSavage.com The Savage Nation
Jon Rappoport NoMoreFakeNews.com
Dr. Edward Group GlobalHealingCenter.com/about/dr-group
Joe Biggs SSGBiggs.com
Leo Zagami LeoZagami.com
Doug & Joe Hagmann HagmannReport.com
Gerald Celente TrendsResearch.com
Dr. Nick Begich EarthPulse.com
Joel Skousen WorldAffairsBrief.com
Matt Bracken EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com
Kaitlin Bennett LibertyHangout.org
Will Johnson UniteAmericaFirst.com
Dan Lyman Europe.Infowars.com
StoneDefenseFund.Com
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Special Thanks to Mike Adams & Brighteon for fixing my channel so I could resume my account.
Alex's new SPACE FORCE T-Shirt: https://www.infowarsstore.com/space-force-americas-back-designer-shirt.html
The NEW Limited Edition BETSY ROSS 1776 Version 2 T-Shirt : https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/betsy-ross-1776.html
The NEW 'Chris Pratt' style Don't Tread On Me American Flag T-Shirt: https://www.infowarsstore.com/gear/apparel/support-chris-pratt-dont-tread.html
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
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