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"Rattle and Rise: Part 2", Sept. 1, 2020, The Vortex ~ Electric Thinking 2020: A Special Series
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30 views • November 05, 2021
*Repost: previously published and censored
"Rattle + Rise Part 2"
The Vortex ~ Electric Thinking 2020 ~ A Special Series
recorded Sept. 1, 2020
Timestamps:
Rattle and Rise Imprint :29 (feisty segment)
Two Camps 2:51
Timeline Reality 4:13
Endgame 4:44
Light + Hope 7:46
God Bless You!
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"Rattle + Rise Part 2"
The Vortex ~ Electric Thinking 2020 ~ A Special Series
recorded Sept. 1, 2020
Timestamps:
Rattle and Rise Imprint :29 (feisty segment)
Two Camps 2:51
Timeline Reality 4:13
Endgame 4:44
Light + Hope 7:46
God Bless You!
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
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