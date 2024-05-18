Create New Account
What do you notice about the Baltimore bridge COLLAPSE_ This doesn't make sense _ Redacted News
Published 16 hours ago

Something very strange is happening with the Baltimore collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Why are crew members being confined on the ship? Why is the FBI confiscating their phones? If there's no attack then why isn't the department of transportation in charge of the investigation? 

