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What is Network Marketing? (Very Simple Explanation) - Tim Sales
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11 views • February 04, 2021
I was interviewed in the Wall Street Journal and a Washington D.C. magazine, and what they write about Network Marketing is very confusing. From someone who's been in it for 32 years and made millions, trust me that network marketing is actually very simple. Here's how I explain it...
01:07 - Which Category of Business Do You Want to Be In?
04:01 - Why I Chose Customer Acquisition - Highest Margins, Most security
04:38 - The person closest to the customer makes the most margin
06:37 - What is Network Marketing?
06:56 - How to Choose a Network Marketing Company
08:25 - You own the customers - unlike affiliate marketers, Amazon sellers, etc.
08:48 - You acquire reps (if available) and provide them training
09:16 - Comparable industries to Network Marketing
09:37 - Pipeline: How Sales Reps Acquire Customers
10:55 - There are no "born" salesmen
11:49 - How I ended up in sales
13:35 - What sales REALLY is
16:58 - On manipulation tactics and pushing too hard...
18:52 - My epiphany - here's what people are missing
20:19 - The one unprofessional thing I see in the Network Marketing space
21:24 - How often should you follow up?
22:53 - Should you tell reps it's not sales?
23:35 - What matters most - Quantity or Quality?
24:07 - The only thing you're looking for in network marketing
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
01:07 - Which Category of Business Do You Want to Be In?
04:01 - Why I Chose Customer Acquisition - Highest Margins, Most security
04:38 - The person closest to the customer makes the most margin
06:37 - What is Network Marketing?
06:56 - How to Choose a Network Marketing Company
08:25 - You own the customers - unlike affiliate marketers, Amazon sellers, etc.
08:48 - You acquire reps (if available) and provide them training
09:16 - Comparable industries to Network Marketing
09:37 - Pipeline: How Sales Reps Acquire Customers
10:55 - There are no "born" salesmen
11:49 - How I ended up in sales
13:35 - What sales REALLY is
16:58 - On manipulation tactics and pushing too hard...
18:52 - My epiphany - here's what people are missing
20:19 - The one unprofessional thing I see in the Network Marketing space
21:24 - How often should you follow up?
22:53 - Should you tell reps it's not sales?
23:35 - What matters most - Quantity or Quality?
24:07 - The only thing you're looking for in network marketing
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Keywords
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