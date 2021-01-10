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VIDEO: British People Being Arrested for Drinking Coffee and Sitting on Benches
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224 views • January 10, 2021
Avery Bryson
Jan 10, 2021
toddstarnes.com
If you think it’s bad in the United States, just get a load of what’s happening to people across the Big Pond.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/video-british-people-being-arrested-for-drinking-coffee-and-sitting-on-benches/
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Jan 10, 2021
toddstarnes.com
If you think it’s bad in the United States, just get a load of what’s happening to people across the Big Pond.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/video-british-people-being-arrested-for-drinking-coffee-and-sitting-on-benches/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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