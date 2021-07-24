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All Opposing Voices Really Have No Choices | Free Thinkers Ep 013
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30 views • July 24, 2021
On this episode, Rusty Puttfark and MemeJoeGreen discuss the confrontation between Dr. Rand Paul and the political Tony Fauci, dive into the polling numbers about vaccine choice, show the blatant propaganda being pushed by the drive-by media to de-program conservative Christians, and demonstrate what it looks like when We The People take back our traditions. All that and more on the Free Thinkers Podcast.
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfarkk
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfarkk
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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