2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 127 - Just chatting over a cup of coffee

This episode show the flexibility of 2 Guys. Having a scheduled guest that was not able to connect, we turned this episode to "having a conversation over a cup of coffee."
Join us as we cover a lot of topics including the US border, Israel and much more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.