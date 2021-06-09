© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Woman - Films Empty Hospital - Arrested!
Follow
1
Share
Report
222 views • June 09, 2021
This is crises acting fake news and it is happening all over the world. This clip is from around January 2021. I have posted a current clip showing that the same thing is happening now in India.
If civilization survives... www.hudok.info
If civilization survives... www.hudok.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.