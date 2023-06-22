Fmr. Navy director: The submarine was an 'experimental' build

Fmr. Director of Undersea Medicine for U.S. Navy, Dr. Dale Molé talks about the physical state we can expect from the people in the missing titanic submarine and the conditions of water depth on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."







