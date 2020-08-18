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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Aug 17, hr.1 SH^DOW-G^TE Update, Mask-gags, David Kenney comments!
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59 views • August 18, 2020
We welcome a new commentator to our group, David Kenney, a prominent lawyer offers his keen insights into current events. Update of Shadow-gate: Millie was tortured in jail, released on her own recognizance Monday afternoon. Her documentary has gone viral, see it here, (previous production, with closed captions.) and, See 'Mask-gag' at end.
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