NEW DETAILS IN COVID TESTING SCANDAL

The pandemic is a hoax. 22 highly renowned scientists conclude that the PCR test produces 97% false positives. So out of all of the Covid patients we’ve ever seen, 97% never had #CoviD19. STOP PCR TESTING NOW!New details have emerged about the test used for #COVID19, highlighting serious inaccuracies in results and past comments by the tests’ creator doubting the accuracy of PCR testing.German virologist Christian Drosten’s guidelines on detection of the novelcoronavirus for the PCR tests was accepted after only 24 hours of surveillance before becoming the standard. His paper is now being contested and peer reviewed for the first time allowing for some shocking discoveries of error that would potentially render the PCR test completely useless.Death are happening (as always) but that doesn’t necessarily mean from COVID-19. Nowhere will you find deaths for Flu, heart attacks and other diseases; all of a sudden it’s no longer considered.The tests are hoax just to make statistics worse so the enemy can destroy our countries, our livelihoods, our freedom and our future.source