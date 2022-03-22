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3/20/2022 Miles Guo: Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, was the candidate for the next Defense Minister of Russia. What did he have to do with the CCP? Soviet military commanders like Vasily Chuikov were not only capable of winning battles, but also ended up decently